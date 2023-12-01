Cleary University Professor Named Influential Female CEO

December 1, 2023

Press Release



Dr. Regina Banks-Hall, dean of Graduate and Professional Studies at Cleary University, made the cover of “CIO Women” magazine as one of the most influential female founders and CEOs in business.



In the magazine’s eight-page story, Dr. Banks-Hall is described as “undeniably one of the most influential female founders and CEOs in the business world. Her remarkable journey is marked by her commitment to helping individuals overcome their fears and discover their life’s purpose. She lends her expertise to corporate leaders, enabling them to uncover hidden talents within their organizations, leading to remarkable transformations. She exemplifies the potential of influential female leaders, emphasizing empowerment, inclusivity and visionary leadership, making her a prominent figure to watch in the business world.”



In addition to her work at Cleary University as Dean and Professor of Business, Dr. Banks-Hall is founder and president of RBH Professional Development Institute, LLC. She and her team provide clients with keys and tools to make gains in every aspect of life, helping individuals and businesses find a path that leads to happiness, success and a fruitful life. RBH provides life coaching, corporate coaching, group classes, presentations and speaking services.



At Cleary University, Dr. Banks-Hall, a SHRM-CP, focuses on program creation, faculty development, student retention, recruitment and learning outcomes for graduate programs. She initially joined Cleary as an adjunct professor in 2014, and in 2018 she came on full-time as Dean. She teaches Human Resource Management, Marketing, Management, Economics, Leadership and Small Business Administration.



Dr. Banks-Hall earned her doctorate in Business Administration with a concentration in Leadership from Walden University. In addition to her certification with the Society of Human

Resource Management, Dr. Banks-Hall is a Distinguished Toastmaster, and a certified speaker, trainer and coach. She has authored several books on leadership, motivation, vision and entrepreneurship. She strongly believes that education opens the door to opportunities.



To read the article on Dr. Banks-Hall in “CIO Women” magazine, visit the provided link.