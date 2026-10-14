Cleary Early College Grad Receives Michigan Impact Scholarship from Lake Trust Foundation

October 14, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Cleary Early College graduate Lucy Bosn has received the Michigan Impact Scholarship from the Lake Trust Credit Union Foundation, which awards one Michigan college-bound student up to four years tuition to Cleary.



The recipient is a student who plans to build a career that contributes to the state’s economy, according to a release. When applying for the scholarship, the 19-year-old Bosn was required to detail her plans on how she will contribute to the economic future of her community.



It was an easy answer. “My passion is business law; I want to help Michigan small business owners succeed. If they face any legal challenges or issues, my plan is to help them navigate and overcome those obstacles.”



Bosn had known for many years that law was the direction she planned to go for her career, but when she took a business law class at Cleary, “I knew this was where I belonged.”



Born and raised in Livingston County, Bosn is the oldest in a family of five, mindful for as long as she can remember that making a college education financially manageable for her family was a priority.



“My goal always has been to graduate early and with minimal debt,” she says.



Bosn started earning money toward that plan even before she reached high school age. Babysitting, dog sitting and house sitting were her first paid jobs. At 16, she started working at Brighton Bar and Grill as a hostess, then food runner, and now, three years later, as a server.



While adding money to her college savings, Bosn was subtracting years toward completing her degree, thanks to her mother, she asserts.



“My mom joined many Facebook groups dedicated to finding ways to make college affordable. She heard about the Early Middle College program at Cleary through the Livingston Educational Services Agency. I knew it was attainable for me.”



Bosn grew up learning how to make the most of her time, balancing school, work, family and friends. “You just gotta get off your phone and focus,” is advice that has worked for her.



Bosn completed her associate’s degree in business management from Cleary in the spring, and now she is working toward her bachelor’s degree in business communications at Cleary. She expects to earn this degree in two years and complete her master’s degree in leadership in one year through Cleary’s Plus One program - and debt-free, she anticipates. Thanks to the Michigan Impact Scholarship, all of her tuition is covered at Cleary.



“I’m glad I chose Cleary,” she reflects. “I like the small class sizes. I don’t feel scared raising my hand and asking a question or voicing my opinion; everyone is so receptive. That wouldn’t happen in a big school. When I visit friends at big colleges, I don’t feel seen. At Cleary, everyone greets you or I already know them. The professors see you, they talk to you, they want to know about your goals. I love these connections. I like the vibe of the Cleary community.



“I think there is a misconception about ‘going away to college,’ Bosn points out. “Many high schoolers think they have to move away from home to have the full college experience. I live at home and am enjoying the full college experience at Cleary. I am getting a great education, I have made many friends, I work part-time, and I get to spend time with my family. To me, that is the perfect balance. I have gained so many valuable experiences right here in my hometown of Livingston County.”