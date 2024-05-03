Local Business Leaders To Receive Honorary Doctorates

May 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





(HOWELL, MI) Cleary University will award two honorary doctorate degrees at its graduation commencement ceremony this Saturday, May 4.



These local business leaders will receive honorary doctorates:



John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston



David Snodgrass, president and CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union



John O’Malley has served as President of Trinity Health Livingston since 2016. Prior to this position, he was CEO of Select Specialty Hospital, a St. Joseph Mercy facility in Ann Arbor. O’Malley also worked as an operations leader at St. John Providence Health System for more than 25 years.



David Snodgrass has been the President and CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union since 2011. Prior to this position, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Affinity Federal Credit Union, a $2 billion credit union in New Jersey. Snodgrass was named to the “Who’s Who of America’s Credit Unions” in 2008, and one of New Jersey’s “Top 40 Executives Under 40” in 2006 by NJBIZ Magazine.



Each spring at commencement ceremonies, Cleary University awards honorary doctorate degrees to individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievements in their profession; enrich the world with their knowledge, mentorship abilities and exemplary contributions; live the attributes of The Cleary Mind; and inspire graduates, students, families and the entire community to aspire to excellence.



“The life achievements of honorary degree recipients serve as an example of Cleary’s aspirations for its students and graduates as they begin their career journey,” Dr. Drimmer explains.



Last year, Detroit Police Chief James White received Cleary’s honorary doctorate degree. Cleary began awarding this honorary degree in 1949.



At this year’s commencement ceremony, Steve Hoeft will serve as the keynote speaker. He is President of the Bridgestone Americas Commercial Truck Group, and a proud graduate of Cleary University, along with his wife, Cindy.



“Cleary has been educating leaders in our community for more than 140 years,” announces Alan Drimmer, PhD, president of Cleary. “Every day, our graduates contribute to the economic prosperity of Michigan, the country, and the world.”



On Saturday, May 4, 532 students will cross the Lake Trust Stadium stage on Cleary’s campus to receive their degree. This is the largest graduating class in Cleary history.



Cleary also will award the following honors:

• President’s Award

• Graduate Leadership Award

• Business Innovation Award

• Entrepreneurship Award

• DECA Stole

• DECA Honor Cord



“Through all of our curricular iterations, our institutional goals has remained constant – the future success of our students,” says Dr. Drimmer. “As our graduates enter the workforce, build relationships and impact our communities, they will be fully equipped to drive change, innovation and success in all aspects of their lives.”