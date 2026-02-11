Cleary University Appoints Christopher Davis Chief Academic Officer

February 11, 2026

Cleary University announced the appointment of Christopher Davis to the newly-created position of Chief Academic Officer, effective immediately.



Dr. Davis brings almost 30 years of higher education leadership experience to Cleary, with what is described as a distinguished career spanning academic affairs, institutional effectiveness, accreditation, and strategic planning.



Prior to joining Cleary, Davis served as Vice President of Academic Services and Quality at the University of Maryland Global Campus, where he was responsible for executive leadership across accreditation, compliance, registrar services, assessment, market research and academic innovation.



In his new role at Cleary, Dr. Davis will provide strategic oversight for all academic programs, faculty, curriculum development, and accreditation efforts, while advancing Cleary University’s mission to deliver career-focused, student-centered education with a strong return on investment.



Cleary President Dr. Alan Drimmer stated “Chris is a highly accomplished, visionary leader who brings to Cleary a rare combination of academic rigor, strategic foresight, and deep operational expertise that will help further strengthen our university’s academic quality, expand our innovative programs and ensure our students are fully prepared to thrive in an evolving workforce. He has a reputation for maximizing the growth and development of organizations of higher learning through his thought leadership, expertise in institutional research and effectiveness, and demonstrated success in fostering a culture of collaboration and achievement”.



Drimmer added “As Cleary University progresses rapidly toward its next phase of growth and new opportunities for our students, visionary leaders like Chris will help guide us thoughtfully, strategically and with accountability and clear direction as we prepare for academic expansion, enrollment momentum and campus development. The new leadership model we have adopted better positions Cleary for continued growth and sustainable success.”



Davis commented “I am honored to join Cleary University at such an exciting time in its evolution. I am impressed with Cleary’s strong reputation for outcome-driven education, and I look forward to partnering with faculty, staff and leadership to support student success, academic excellence, and continued innovation.”