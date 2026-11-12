Cleary University Again Named A Top “Best For Vets” School In U.S.

November 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





For the fifth consecutive year, Cleary University was named a “Best for Vets College.”



Military Times ranked Cleary one of only five private, nonprofit colleges in Michigan to receive this honor.



“Best for Vets: Colleges” is the largest and most comprehensive ranking of the best schools in the country for military service members and veterans. Institutions are evaluated on academic quality, student support services, affordability and outcomes for veterans, including graduation and retention rates. Military Times is considered a trusted source for veterans and their families who are searching for reliable and comprehensive information.



“For 15 years, Best for Vets has helped transitioning service members find schools that not only welcome veterans but actively invest in their success,” says Jon Simkins, editor-in-chief of Military Times.



“The military-connected student today looks different than many people imagine,” he adds. “It’s a veteran starting a second career, a Guard member balancing drill weekends with classes, a spouse finishing a degree between moves. The schools on this year’s list understand that, and they’re building support around the real lives of the people they serve.”



To review the full 2026 ranking of “Best for Vets” in the US, visit the provided link.



In addition to this prestigious honor, Cleary has earned Gold Level Veteran-Friendly status for five consecutive years from The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) for continued excellence in serving military-connected students in Michigan. Gold certification is the highest level of recognition, reserved for institutions that set the standard in supporting veterans, their dependents, and all military-connected learners.



“This award reflects a university’s outstanding commitment, innovative programming and leadership in creating a welcoming, resource-rich environment for Michigan’s military-affiliated students,” announces Terry Sabo, MVAA director.



The veteran-friendly program, established in 2015, acknowledges schools committed to supporting the needs of veterans and military-connected students. The MVAA awards these institutions gold, silver or bronze level status based on their veteran-focused services and programs.



Cleary offers these robust services and resources for veterans and members of the military:



• A 50 percent tuition match (up to $1,000 a semester) for military and honorably discharged veterans through its Yellow Ribbon Enhancement program



• A 50 percent military grant for active military or honorably discharged veterans (after non-loan aid has been applied)



• A military-guaranteed tuition rate for those called into active duty while studying at Cleary



• College credits up to 15 semester hours (60 credits) for each year of active military service

• A fast track program for veterans to earn their degree quickly



• A Veterans Resource Center that provides support for current and future veteran students to improve their academic advancement and career path



• An on-campus dedicated veteran’s coordinator



• Peer support and mentoring services



• Tuition assistance and financial aid



• Counseling services and career advising specifically for veterans



• An active student veteran organization



To learn more about the services Cleary University offers veterans and members of the military, call the school at 800.686.1883, or send an email to veterans@cleary.edu.