Cleary Athletics Awarded Champion Of Character Five-Star Honors

August 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University was one of five schools in Michigan to earn the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Champion of Character five-star gold award for the 2024-2025 athletic season.



It’s the highest recognition a college can receive. Cleary received the top, 100-point score.



Institutions are measured on their demonstrated commitment to the NAIA five core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership. Colleges and universities earn points for character training, conduct during competitions, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions also earn points based on exceptional student athlete grade point averages.



This is the second year in a row Cleary has earned NAIA Champion of Character honors.



According to the NAIA, the School of Character award celebrates institutions that exemplify exceptional commitment to fostering character development among their student athletes. This award recognizes institutions that not only meet the rigorous standards of a five-star institution, but also demonstrate outstanding dedication to embracing the five core values of the NAIA Champions of Character program.



A release states the Champions of Character® five core values go well beyond the playing field to the daily decisions of youth. “These character values help young people – and those associated with their development – make good choices in all aspects of their life and reflect the true spirit of competition”.



Cleary also announced that 49 of its winter sport student athletes were named 2024/2025 Daktronics NAIA Winter Sport Scholar Athletes. That honor recognizes student athletes in each of the winter sports who have excelled academically.



To qualify as a Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.5, appear on the eligibility certificate for their sport, and have attended their institution for at least one full year.