Cleary and University of Michigan Partnering for Museum Studies Capstone Project

March 15, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cleary University announced they’re collaborating with the Museum Studies program at the University of Michigan.



The collaboration is designed to “re-envision the collection stewardship of the Arthur Secunda Museum on the Cleary campus in Howell.”



Graduate students in the UM Museum Studies program will be able to study museum history, theory and practice at the Arthur Secunda Museum as their capstone project. Students who complete such projects are able to join staff at museums across the state and get more hands-on experience.



Cleary recently received a $320,000 Save America’s Treasures grant, which allowed them to hire Dr. Suzanne Fischer to be the curator of the museum. She will oversee the capstone project, while working with Associate Director of the Museum Studies Program at UM Deirdre L.C. Hennebury. Three of the program’s graduate students will be working with Fischer.



“I am looking forward to raising awareness of this great artist and the museum on Cleary’s campus by preserving, maintaining and sharing these collections,” Fischer said. “Working with the prestigious Museum Studies Program at the University of Michigan truly will help Cleary reach its goal of advancing a long-term preservation and enhancement plan for the Arthur Secunda Museum collections, which will be treasured for future generations. Working alongside the Museum Studies students at U of M will help Cleary rethink how it collects, displays and stores museum collections.”



“The U of M Museum Studies Program is delighted to be able to collaborate with Cleary University and the Secunda Museum on this Capstone Project,” Hennebury said. “A month into the project, our student team already is benefiting from their conversations with Dr. Fischer and gaining valuable insights into professional museum practice. We look forward to supporting the important work that Cleary is doing to preserve and promote this unique collection and are grateful for the opportunity to assist.”



The Arthur Secunda Museum at Cleary University is the largest collection of Secunda’s artwork in the world. It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located on Cleary’s campus.



(photo credit: Cleary University)