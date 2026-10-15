Cleary University Named Gold-Level School For Veterans

October 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





For the fifth consecutive year, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has recognized Cleary University as a Gold Level Veteran-Friendly School - the highest level awarded.



According to the MVAA, gold certification is reserved for institutions that set the standard in supporting veterans, their dependents, and all military-connected learners.



MVAA Director Terry Sabo said “This designation is awarded to schools for creating a welcoming and supportive environment for Michigan veterans, service members and military-connected students and reflects a university’s outstanding commitment, innovative programming and leadership. With the guidance and resources from educational institutions like Cleary, the transition from the military to academia can be smooth and easy. We look forward to continuing to work together with these veteran-friendly schools to further enhance the educational opportunities and experiences available for our military-connected population across the state.”



The VFS program, established in 2015, acknowledges schools committed to supporting the needs of veterans and military-connected students. The MVAA awards these institutions gold, silver or bronze level status based on their veteran-focused services and programs.



Schools that earn Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly status from the MVAA must meet at least six of the following criteria:



1. Have an established process for identifying current student veterans



2. Establish an active student veteran organization or club



3. Provide veteran-specific career services, resources, advising or outcome monitoring



4. Have an on-campus veterans coordinator or a designated staff contact

5. Post a veteran-specific website



6. Establish a system to evaluate and award academic credit that is based on prior military training and experience



7. Monitor and evaluate student veteran academic retention, progress and graduation rates





Cleary University met all seven of the MVAA requirements. In addition, Cleary is one of the top private universities in Michigan (#4) serving the highest number of veterans.



Cleary Chief Operating Officer and USMC Veteran Jeremy Walker said “Cleary University’s focus is to provide extensive resources and an affordable, quality education for our veterans and members of the military in appreciation for their service to our country. Our goal is to help these individuals achieve their academic and professional goals quickly, easily, flexibly, affordably and conveniently.”





Cleary offers the following services and resources for veterans and members of the military:



• A 50 percent tuition match (up to $1,000 a semester) for active military and honorably discharged veterans through its Yellow Ribbon Enhancement program



• A 50 percent military grant for active military or honorably discharged veterans (after non-loan aid has been applied)



• A military-guaranteed tuition rate for those called into active duty while studying at Cleary



• College credits up to 15 semester hours (60 credits) for each year of active military service



• A fast-track program for veterans to earn their degree quickly



• A Veterans Resource Center that provides support for current and future veteran students to improve their academic advancement and career path



• An on-campus dedicated veteran’s coordinator



• Peer support and mentoring services



• Tuition assistance and financial aid



• Counseling services and career advising specifically for veterans



• An active student veteran organization





In addition to this honor, Military Times named Cleary a “Best for Vets” college four years in a row. Cleary was one of only 12 colleges in Michigan to earn that national ranking.



To determine who receives the “Best for Vets” award, Military Times looks at services and practical information colleges across the entire United States offer to veterans that will help them make important decisions about their career planning and how to use the education benefits they earned through military service. The ranking by Military Times is considered the largest and most comprehensive annual list recognizing the top colleges and universities for military service members and veterans.



To learn more about the services Cleary University offers veterans and members of the military, call the school at 800.686.1883, or send an email to veterans@cleary.edu.