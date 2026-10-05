Cleary Hosting Community Homecoming Tailgate Party

October 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Cleary University will celebrate its annual homecoming with a big tailgate party later this month.



Students, parents, siblings, families, alumni, and everyone in the community are invited to enjoy the festivities on Saturday, October 24th from 3 to 7pm at the Wellness Center on the Cleary campus in Genoa Township.



The Tailgate Party will feature a petting zoo, inflatable play areas, an obstacle course, bull riding, a basketball challenge and axe throwing – all free! Those who attend will receive a free Cleary T-shirt (while supplies last).



Local food trucks will provide complimentary meals and snacks during the celebration. Hallboy Barbecue, Hami’s Pizza, La Finca Tacos, and Sup Dogs will serve food and drinks.



Guests can enjoy music from WHMI’s Box that Rocks all afternoon and tour the Arthur Secunda Museum, located on the Cleary campus. The largest collection in the world of this internationally renowned artist is on display at Cleary.



Before the homecoming celebration begins, tailgaters are welcome to cheer on the Cleary Cougars’ men’s soccer team who will compete against Cornerstone University at 1 pm, at Lake Trust Stadium, next to the Wellness Center.



The women’s soccer team will face Cornerstone at 4 pm in the same location. People are encouraged to stop by during the tailgate party and cheer on the Cougars.



Following the homecoming celebration, the men’s hockey team will play Lawrence Technological University at 8 pm at 140 Ice Den, across the street from Cleary’s Wellness Center.



“Cleary’s homecoming is the ideal time to visit our campus, meet a few students and staff, learn about our university and have a lot of fun,” says Lonnie Pries, chief student affairs officer who also oversees the athletic program. “Bring the kids. There are plenty of activities for them!”



The Wellness Center is located next to Lake Trust Stadium on the Cleary campus, 3750 Cleary Drive off Grand River Avenue and west of Latson Road.



• Men’s soccer game: 1 pm at Lake Trust Stadium

• Women’s soccer game: 4 pm at Lake Trust Stadium

• Men’s ice hockey game: 8 pm at 140 Ice Den (across the street from Cleary’s Wellness Center)