Cleanup Day for Village of Pinckney, Unadilla, and Putnam Townships

April 9, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Spring cleaning is in the air this weekend for the Village of Pinckney, Unadilla, and Putnam townships. Cleanup Day is scheduled Saturday at the Putnam Township Fire Hall on M-36 from 9am-2:30pm.



Scrap donations will again be collected for the Pinckney wrestling team. Used tires will also be collected and recycled.



Permitted items include: cardboard boxes, furniture, flooring, drywall, sinks, counter tops, bathtubs, metal home appliances, glass and plastics not containing liquids, books, clothing, shoes, metal fencing, faucets, light fixtures, electronics, tires, PVC or vinyl, as well as roofing shingles and wood not containing arsenic or creosote.



Prohibited items include: hazardous materials and liquids, biohazard materials, batteries, wet paint cans, lightbulbs, refrigerators, freezers, rocks, sod and soil.



Anyone with questions is asked to contact Putnam Township. Volunteers are also encouraged. A link to the Putnam Township website is posted below.