Clean Water Challenges & Climate Change Focus Of Thursday Event

February 26, 2019

Clean water challenges will be the topic of discussion at an event Thursday.



The next meeting of Livingston County Democrats is this Thursday and Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, will speak on Governor Whitmer's clean water challenges. Organizers say Whitmer tried to reorganize Michigan's environmental agencies and to eliminate what they called "polluter panels" put in place by her predecessor, Republican Governor Rick Snyder. That effort was rejected by the GOP-led legislature, forcing Whitmer to issue a revised order that only eliminated one of the three panels. Wozniak will talk about why the League believes the remaining panels still needed to be eliminated and how Whitmer might confront clean water challenges. In addition, there will be a separate presentation on the "Green New Deal" - a national proposal to address climate change that has generated much interest on the part of progressives, but opposition from Republicans and centrist-Democrats alike.



The meeting will be held at 7pm at the Community Unitarian Universalists of Brighton, located at 3333 S. Old US-23 in Brighton Township. (JM/JK)