Large Item Clean Up Day Scheduled For Northfield Township

June 5, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township residents have an opportunity to do some spring cleaning in the early summer.



The Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner has announced a county Clean Up Day to take place on Saturday June 26th, at Whitmore lake High School. This event is for Washtenaw County residents only and materials from out-of-county businesses and organizations will not be accepted.



Being accepted at the event are appliances like refrigerators, air conditioning units and dryers. Bulky household items like furniture and mattresses will also be taken, but no concrete, asphalt, bricks or shingles. Residents wishing to discard of old electronics like televisions and computers may do so, along with foam packaging, scrap metal, and tires. Up to ten tires will be accepted, with the first four being free. The Washtenaw County Board of Public Works is asking people disposing 5-10 tires donate $5 per additional tire for labor costs.



All participants are being asked to consider a minimum donation of $15 to help support the effort.



The event will run from 9am to 1pm. Long wait times are expected and all vehicles in line at 1pm will be served. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in effect. For more details, visit www.Washtenaw.org/cleanup or call (734)222-3950.



See the flyer attached.