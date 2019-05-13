Volunteers Sought For Annual "Clays For A Cause" Event

May 13, 2019

The Salvation Army’s Clays for a Cause fundraiser is in need of volunteers looking for a shootin’ good time.



The annual clay-shooting event will take place Saturday, June 1st at the Fenton Lakes Sportsman Club from 8:30am to 3pm. The yearly fundraiser features 50 clay targets along a wooded course, other shooting games, an outdoor expo, silent auction, food, and more. The event will benefit many of the Salvation Army’s free and low cost programs aimed at families and youths. Some of these include the Summer Lunch Bunch, Pathway of Hope, and the many camping opportunities offered throughout the season.



Organizers report that they are currently very short on volunteers. They are looking for help in various roles, like event set up and tear down, to people working on the course and in the banquet room. Organizers note that volunteers do not have to stay the entire day, only during time of the position they signed up for. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to call Event Coordinator, April Dertian, at 517-546-4750, via email, or sign up online through the link below. (DK)