Classic Cars Sought for Annual Melon Festival Show

July 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Howell Area Historical Society is recruiting classic car owners for next month's Melon Fest Car Show.



The entry fee is $10.



"Proceeds go to the Howell Area Historical Society, so we can continue the upkeep of our 1886 Ann Arbor Railroad Depot and the 1888 caboose," says the group's James "Rudy" Rudolph.



"The Society was formed in 1968. So, 66 years now it's been going. We're just doing our best to take care of the place for future generations of Howell. Just like those who have done before us."



The Melon Fest Car Show is scheduled August 17, and serves as an alternative to the much busier and more famous Woodward Dream Cruise.



"We've had Model Ts all the way up to brand new Corvettes. We just like anybody to bring out the car they love and like other people to see," says Rudolph.



"The first 50 cars, we give a dash plaque and a goodie bag. We give out a nice wooden plaque for First, Second and Third place."



Click the link below for more details.