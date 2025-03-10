Clarkston Woman Killed in Tyrone Twp Crash

March 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A woman from Clarkston was killed in a two-car crash in Tyrone Township Saturday afternoon.



Livingston County Sheriff's investigators say the 55-year-old woman was heading east on Hogan Road in a Chevy Impala when she failed to stop at Linden Road.



She was struck by a 23-year-old Fenton man heading north on Linden in a Ford F-150.



According to a release, the unidentified woman was pronounced deceased on scene, after resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.



The man's condition was not released.



Speed, seatbelt, drug and alcohol use are still being investigated.