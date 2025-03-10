Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com

A woman from Clarkston was killed in a two-car crash in Tyrone Township Saturday afternoon.

Livingston County Sheriff's investigators say the 55-year-old woman was heading east on Hogan Road in a Chevy Impala when she failed to stop at Linden Road.

She was struck by a 23-year-old Fenton man heading north on Linden in a Ford F-150.

According to a release, the unidentified woman was pronounced deceased on scene, after resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

The man's condition was not released.

Speed, seatbelt, drug and alcohol use are still being investigated.