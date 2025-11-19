Shelter-In-Place Order Lifted For Clarkston Community Schools

November 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some schools in Oakland County were placed under a shelter-in-place order due to police activity this morning.



ICE agents were in the area of Pine Knob and an elementary school in the Clarkston Community Schools district.



The district said buildings were put into shelter-in-place as a precautionary measure. The “all-clear” was received around 11am and the order was lifted.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stephen W. Huber released the following statement:



“We were notified by federal agents that they were pursuing suspects – reported gang members – who had fled on foot near an elementary school in Independence Township. Out of an abundance of caution, the school initiated a shelter-in-place. We immediately deployed resources to protect the students, staff and surrounding community, and to assist in the search for the suspects. At this time, the suspects have not been located. The only remaining law enforcement presence in the area is at the elementary school where officers will remain until all students have safely gone home.”