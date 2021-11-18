Clarkston Man Bound Over On Charges Of Impersonating a Cop

November 18, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Clarkston man charged with impersonating a police officer has been bound over for trial.



63-year-old George Michael Galbraith was charged in September with false representation as a peace officer after a fake badge, two handguns and a shotgun were found in a vehicle that was off the road with a flat tire in Washtenaw County. Court records show he was bound over Tuesday for trial in Washtenaw County Trial Court.



A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer was patrolling Sept. 21 in Northfield Township, when he saw a vehicle down an embankment near Spencer and 8 Mile Roads. Galbraith is alleged to have produced what turned out to be a fake badge and said he worked for an area police department.



The officer later found the weapons and a gun belt containing a handcuff case. Galbraith also was reportedly wearing a coat with a zip-on attachment that read “POLICE.” Galbraith, who was convicted in 2010 and 2015 on obstruction and weapons charges in Oakland County, was also charged with one felony count each of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon.



He is next due in court on January 5th for a pre-trial hearing.