Clara’s Hope Hosting Annual Fundraiser “Helping Families Rise”

January 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The annual fundraiser for a local non-profit dedicated to strengthening foster and adoptive families is approaching next week.



“Helping Families Rise” benefitting Clara’s Hope takes place February 3rd through 6th.



The event features a three-day online auction from February 3rd through the 5th – followed by an in-person celebration on February 6th at the Freedom Center in Fenton.



The event will bring the community together in support of families navigating foster care and adoption.



Each year, Clara’s Hope “walks alongside nearly 100 foster and adoptive families providing family support services, essential resources, and consistent relational care designed to help families thrive rather than burn out”.



Organizers say funds raised through Helping Families Rise directly support those critical services, “ensuring families are not alone in their journey”.



The online auction will showcase a wide variety of donated items including products, services, gift cards, and unique experiences, giving supporters multiple ways to engage and give back.



The in-person celebration on February 6th offers an opportunity for community members, partners, and supporters to gather, celebrate impact, and further invest in the mission of Clara’s Hope.



Clara’s Hope Executive Director Tami Kromer commented “We believe foster and adoptive families are stronger when they are supported. Helping Families Rise allows our community to come together in a meaningful way to ensure families have the resources and encouragement they need to continue saying yes to children.”



Clara’s Hope invites businesses and individuals to participate by becoming event sponsors, advertising partners, or by donating in-kind items for the auction. Sponsors receive recognition throughout the event and online auction while playing a vital role in strengthening local families.



Clara’s Hope is a nonprofit organization committed to walking alongside foster and adoptive families through practical support, relational care, and essential resources. By strengthening families, Clara’s Hope helps create stability and hope for children and caregivers throughout the community.



To learn more, purchase tickets for the Helping Families Rise event and participate in the online auction, visit the provided links.