Clara's Hope Hosting Online Auction Fundraiser

February 6, 2025

An online auction and annual fundraiser are underway benefitting a local non-profit that helps families achieve success in foster care and adoption.



Clara’s Hope is a non-profit that serves foster and adoptive families in Livingston and Genesee Counties. It helps fill gaps between agencies and provides access to various supports and services that aim to move families from “simply surviving to thriving”. Clara’s Hope also connects communities – individuals, businesses, corporations, and schools – to the needs of local foster and adoptive families.



An online auction and annual fundraiser went live yesterday and will be active through 5pm Friday. This year’s theme is “Changing Generations”. It features over 170 items including vacations, restaurants, mechanic work, salon services, and more.



An in-person event is set Friday evening with music, dinner, a special Clara’s Hope program; along with live and silent auctions and games. Tickets for the latter event are no longer available but donations are always accepted.



Executive Director Tami Kromer told WHMI they’re celebrating 10 years in 2025 of helping local foster and adoptive families achieve success by coming alongside them and filling in gaps of whatever they need. She said foster parents are volunteers 365-days a year, 24-hours day – noting they don’t get paid and only receive a stipend that’s a reimbursement for a portion of what they spend to care for children.



Kromer said kids come into foster care because of abuse and neglect and “all come with a story” that’s often evidenced with big, baffling behavior and foster parents don’t always know how to handle severe abuse and neglect. She says they offer supports including social workers to work with families one-on-one, and also help them figure out different resources they might not have the time or capacity to find. There are also many different forms of volunteer resources – such as offering to deliver a monthly meal to a home or small maintenance home repairs like a leaky sink or caulking a bathtub.



Kromer pointed out that a lot of foster care cases end up in adoption and the kids become a forever part of their home. Between Genesee and Livingston Counties, she said there are around 350 licensed foster families and they are currently serving around 100 - with a desire and goal to reach all of them over the next 5 to 6 years. Kromer added they are always looking for local partners and businesses, as well as volunteers.



