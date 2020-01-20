Civil Rights Activist To Speak At Local Library On MLK Day

January 14, 2020

A local library will host a civil rights activist on Martin Luther King Day to highlight the importance of the holiday.



In celebration of Martin Luther King Day, the Salem-South Lyon District Library is hosting retired professor Gertrude Croom on Monday, January 20th from 6:30 to 8pm.



At age 16, Croom walked with civil rights activists. She was one of 50 residents arrested with Dr. King during the Easter Sunday protests of 1963 in Birmingham, Alabama. Now a retired professor, Croom will share stories of the other places the Movement took her during her youth, including registering African American voters prior to the 1965 Voting Rights Act.



Croom’s presentation is a family-friendly discussion and registration is encouraged. Any questions can be answered by visiting the library or by calling (248) 437-6431. Details and registration can be found at the link below. (DK)