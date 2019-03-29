Civil War Round Table To Discuss Confederate General's Failed Raid

March 29, 2019

An upcoming event will feature a local historian who will discuss the efforts of a Confederate general during the Civil War.



The George W. Lee Civil War Round Table will meet on April 9th, at 7pm. The event will be held on the second floor of the Livingston County EMS Facility located in Howell on Tooley Road, north of M-59. The speaker for the evening will be historian and retired educator, David Finney.



Finney taught Civil War history for 37 years at North Farmington High School, served as an adjunct professor at Oakland Community College and was a seasonal historian for the National Park Service. He is also an author of many articles, two books and is the recipient of numerous awards. The topic of his power point presentation at the upcoming round table is "John Hunt Morgan's Great Raid".



The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 517-375-3898.