City of Wixom Reinstates Boil Water Advisory

September 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Wixom has reinstated under a boil water notice, likely through Thursday.



The City issued an afternoon update at 3:45pm, stating efforts to restore water service pressure and water quality continue.



The Great Lakes Water Authority is continuing with repairs of the 42-inch water main that broke last Thursday, impacting the area’s water supply.



The communities of Wixom, Commerce Township, and Walled Lake experienced another development at about 6:15am on Monday, which caused a loss in water pressure. As a result, those newly affected communities issued a Boil Water Advisory (BWA).



-The City of Novi was previously under a BWA since the start of events last Thursday. Novi was able to lift its boil water advisory today – which the City said is happening sooner in Novi due to the fact that Novi started its BWA approximately four days sooner than Wixom.



Wixom was flushing hydrants today in preparation for sampling - with the first sample to be taken today.



Lifting a BWA requires two passing samples, each requiring 24 hours.



If both samples pass (after 48 hours total), Wixom will be able to lift the BWA. The City said the earliest possible date for lifting the BWA in Wixom is Thursday.



The full release is in the provided link. A link to updates on the GLWA Facebook page is also provided.