Updated Paving Schedule For Road Project In South Lyon

November 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Paving operations will resume later this week as part of a project in the City of South Lyon.



Work has been taking place in the North Hagadorn Subdivision as part of the City’s 2023 Road Improvements project.



Asphalt paving on remaining driveways and the start of the top course on streets was originally scheduled to start last Friday and continue through the weekend.



However, project engineers advise that due to unforeseen issues with the asphalt plant over the weekend and the availability of trucks for delivery, the remaining asphalt paving in the subdivision will re-commence this Thursday.