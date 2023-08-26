Disaster Declaration Sought For City Of South Lyon

August 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of South Lyon is seeking a disaster declaration following the damaging storms that rolled through.



Oakland County Emergency Management will be assessing damage within the County, including the South Lyon area. Anyone that sustained damage from storms that occurred between August 23rd - August 25th is asked to complete a survey. That link is provided.



South Lyon Police say the information will aid Oakland County Emergency Management in the overall assessment of damage sustained during the severe weather events and help with the allocation of resources during the state of emergency.



Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter issued a county disaster declaration letter of support on behalf of the City of South Lyon to the State of Michigan asking for a disaster declaration from the governor’s office. While Oakland County did not experience as much storm damage as its neighbors, South Lyon officials have signed a local disaster declaration.



City offices including DPW and Water had no power or phones. Residents and businesses were also in the dark and various roads were closed due to downed trees and wires. Police reported there were trees and limbs down all over with damage to homes and vehicles, with the worst of it on the west side of Lafayette (Pontiac Trail) south of Lake Street (10 Mile).