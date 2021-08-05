City Officials: Changes To Melonfest Based On Public Safety

August 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following word that the Howell Melon Festival will go on but this year’s beer tent has been canceled, city officials say the changes were made in the interest of public safety and will allow the 61-year-old tradition to continue.



The Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority or HAPRA organizes the festival and announced yesterday that all beer tent sales have been canceled and the event has been condensed to compensate for loss of those sales. HAPRA said it received a surprise notice from the City following a special Council meeting last Friday that it had to amend its civic event application to close the beer tent by 4pm next Saturday or the entire festival would be canceled.



The sales of beer and wine help HAPRA raise extra funds to offset the overall cost of the festival each year. By eliminating the festival tent Saturday night, HPARA said they would not break even with current expenses due to the unexpected change.



City Manager Erv Suida says it was an honest decision they had to make for public safety, noting they tried to be as accommodating as possible but it got to the point that something had to be done. He said HAPRA and staff did some hard work and came up with a solution but unfortunately it wasn’t financially feasible to leave the tent open without that Saturday night period and they understand HAPRA’s position.



There have been mixed responses and some have accused the City of overreacting.



Suida told WHMI it was a tough call when they made it and he knew it would probably have backlash from all sides. He said they considered the impact on local businesses and farmers as well as the total impact on everyone including HPARA. It was noted the action taken was not clouded by an opinion, does not take a social side, was not motivated by politics, but rather a decision based purely on the concern over safety.



Suida commented that people are very emotional and passionate about their political and social beliefs but that’s not what Melonfest is about and things can go bad quickly when you mix alcohol in large crowds.



Suida said it was already downsized to a mini melon fest originally, and it will still be fun and enjoyable, adding “they just need people to maybe stop and think about what they’re saying and think about their anger. I certainly understand that there are social opinions and differences and political opinions and differences and there’s a time and a place for that but at a Melonfest they’ve enjoyed for 60 years, it certainly isn’t that time. I wish people could come to that conclusion on their own but apparently not so much”.



Suida said people are being referred to as horrible things he doesn’t even want to repeat. He commented that “it’s just pathetic that there is this level of discourse in society – especially in this wonderful town that is inclusive and filled with love”.



Suida provided the following statement to WHMI: “I have spent the last several days talking with residents and business owners on the phone, In my office and out in the public. These discussions have been tough and I applaud all of them for their conduct and understanding, even when we disagreed on the actions taken by the City. It has left me in awe at how incredible our community is and made my resolve to not let outside influences negatively impact our community again even stronger. We have some of the greatest local small businesses that have busted their butts creating a thriving, diverse and inclusive community and they should really be applauded… Our residents and businesses owners are truly incredible and resilient. I would ask that those passionate in their goals to continue moving Howell forward stop and think before they say things like “Howell is intolerant and filled with hate”. I heard good people say that about this community on several occasions and it’s the farthest from the truth. I would encourage those with good intentions to not give a small minority the feeling that they have an “entire community” who feels like them, Instead drown out their hate and intolerance with praise of our community and the great strives Howell has made towards inclusiveness and diversity by all members of the political spectrum. I am proud we are moving forward with the Mini-melon festival and hopeful we can bring the full melon fest back next year bigger and better celebrating our farming community”.



In separate action taken by the City Council, the Howell Social District will also be suspended next Saturday, which allows for the open consumption of alcohol from approved establishments within certain boundaries.



Issues surrounding the festival and the early closing of the beer tent were related to perceived threats of unrest due to a controversy concerning a previously planned Drag Queen Bingo event in the beer tent that evening. That controversy was generated after Meghan Reckling, Chair of the Livingston County Republican Party, posted to social media that the event seemed inappropriate and would “sexualize” the festival, despite it being advertised as an adults-only gathering in a beer tent in which everyone has to be over the age of 21 to be present.



HAPRA Executive Director Tim Church said they understand and acknowledge concerns raised regarding entertainment choices but feel they’ve addressed concerns for Drag Queen Bingo and it will continue as planned as a standalone, private event at the Historic Howell Theater. Church says they’ll be working with local agencies and doing their part to ensure the safety of participants and visitors, adding HAPRA stands by their previous statement of wanting to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all who live and visit the Howell Area.



Earlier this week 17 downtown businesses issued a community letter to share their collective voice on the possiblity of a cancellation. One of those was Uptown Coffeehouse Owner Lorna Brennan, who released a statement following Wednesday's announcement saying “The Festival Tent cancellation is a loss for HAPRA, for the businesses who benefit from the draw of the tent at peak hours, but, mostly, it is a significant loss for the Howell community - the City of Howell and surrounding townships - whose image has taken a hit once again”. She says she looks forward to welcoming those who attend this year’s “Mini Melon Fest” but hopes that next year’s will be open in its entirety and that as a community, they can make all feel welcome.



Press releases and statements issued by HAPRA, the City and Brennan are attached.