City of Linden Takes Over Management of Loose Senior Citizens Center

January 19, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





The City of Linden has officially taken over the day-to-day operations and management of the Loose Senior Citizens Center. The change went into effect on January 9th.



Mayor Danielle Cusson expressed enthusiasm about the city's expanded role, stating, "We are excited to assume a more active role in the Senior Center's daily operations and will ensure that this change does not impact in any way the vital services that the Senior Center has provided Linden-area senior citizens for nearly 30 years."



The Loose Senior Citizens Center, (pronounced Low-See) is named after Argentine Township residents Grace F. Loose and her brother Fred. The Loose family estate donated funds to start the Center, so their name was honored.



The facility is located at 707 N Bridge Street and provides care to residents 50 and over, along with family caregivers and those within the social support system.



Originally supported by an interlocal agreement involving the City of Linden, the City of Fenton, Fenton Township, Argentine Township, and the Southern Lakes Regional Metropolitan Parks and Recreation Commission, the Loose Center has seen a change in its support structure over time.



Members of the interlocal agreement gradually withdrew, leaving the City of Linden as the sole remaining member. With this development, the city no longer requires a separate board of directors, and can manage the Senior Center independently.