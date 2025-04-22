City of Howell Unveils $36.9M Budget Proposal

April 22, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



City of Howell bean counters this week proposed a $36.9 million spending plan and General Fund appropriation of $9.5 million for next fiscal year, which leaders say "reflects a commitment to delivering high-quality services, investing in essential infrastructure, and maintaining long-term fiscal responsibility."



According to a release, Howell’s General Fund balance is projected at $3.4 million at the end of the upcoming fiscal year, above the targeted 25% reserve. That was accomplished with no new taxes and an inflationary taxable value increase less than that of the preceding years.



Staffing remains steady at 63 full-time employees. The recommended millage rate is 14.81980, excluding the 1.17000 rubbish millage.



City Manager Ervin Suida emphasized the city’s firm financial footing, noting, "While our strategic projects are completed, or in process, our fiscal stability remains strong. Through the incredible hard work of city staff and council, we have made projects and initiatives that had been mere visions, goals, or discussions a reality."



In spite of inflation, supply chain issues and workforce shortages in recent years, the city's long-term financial strategy has continued to move Howell forward.



"After COVID, our nation navigated significant issues, but we stayed resolute in our approach, cutting where necessary, and strategically investing in long-term infrastructure," added Suida. "Our city’s staff, city council, and the community at large has proven time and time again that it’s not about the crisis, it’s how we respond together that matters."



Finance Director Alyssa Miller added, "Staff are presenting a balanced budget that preserves core services and invests in the community’s future through infrastructure enhancements. Despite external challenges, staff have made strategic decisions that support long-term fiscal health. Collaborating with the Mayor and Council has been instrumental, and we’re grateful for their continued support."



2025-2026 Budget Highlights:



Depot Lot & Ice Rink: $5.3M

Downtown Parking Improvements: $1.8M

Lucy Road & Loop Road Enhancements: $1.5M

TAP Sidewalk Program (planned): $1.4M

Water system upgrades, including lead service line replacement



Efficiency & Revenue Improvements:



$270K earned through an updated investment strategy

$150K in new revenue from in-house building and rental inspections

$88K in IT cost reductions



Major capital projects completed: City Hall Council Chamber, Scofield Park ADA Bathrooms/concession, playground upgrades, kayak launch, Lucy Road paving, Clinton and Michigan pedestrian safety enhancements.



For more information or to view Howell's full budget, visit the link below.