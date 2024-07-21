City of Howell "United" in Condemning Hateful Demonstration

July 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whm.com



The following is a joint statement from the city, chamber and diversity council regarding Saturday's demonstration in Howell:



This afternoon a group of about a dozen demonstrators chanting "Heil Hitler" with their faces covered and carrying white supremacist signs gathered on the Livingston County Courthouse lawn. They proceeded to march down Grand River Ave to continue their demonstration on the lawn of the Howell Carnegie District Library. A library board member confronted them and told them that they did not have permission to be there and needed to leave. They then dispersed and proceeded to their cars, all the while being monitored by City of Howell police. Howell Police were able to make contact with several of the demonstrators confirming that all those contacted came from outside of our community, as far away as Saginaw and Macomb Counties. Although we recognize their right to free speech, these demonstrators do not reflect the values of the Howell community. The incident was terminated within a half-hour of when it began. The City of Howell, the Livingston Diversity Council and the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce stand united in condemning this group's racist ideology. We are very proud to be a welcoming and inclusive community, and this is likely why we were targeted by this outside group. We would also like to acknowledge all our residents who quickly reacted to this event and made it clear that we do not share their views.