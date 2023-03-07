City of Howell Offers Packed 2023 Calendar of Events

March 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Downtown Howell has filled their 2023 event calendar with a huge line-up of community events.



A few highlights this summer:



Starting in May, a food truck rally will take place on the 2nd Tuesday of every month



The 2023 Michigan Challenge Balloonfest will take place from Friday, June 23rd through Sunday the 25th.



The 2023 Howell Melon festival will take place from Friday, August 18th through Sunday, August 20th.



Also on deck is the Rock the Block concert series and weekly Sunday Farmers' Market.



The Howell Social District is also open year-round from 11am to 10pm, 7 days a week, where alcohol consumption is allowed in the designated downtown social boundaries.



A link to the 2023 calendar can be found at the provided link.