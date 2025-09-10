City of Brighton to Host Open House for Street Millage Renewal on November's Ballot

September 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



City of Brighton is hosting an open house Wednesday evening to explain a street millage renewal request on this November's ballot.



If passed, the 2.5-mill levy would run for another 10 years.



"We will be highlighting all of the projects that were completed with the millage that just expired. We will have an opportunity for people to look at calculations on how that will impact their tax bill," City Manager Gretchen Gomolka told City Council Tuesday.



"We are going to highlight what roads are still rated in that 1 to 4 category, and then get feedback from everbody who attends so that we can start formulating our information."



Wednesday's open house is from 4 pm until 7 pm at the Brighton Community Center at 555 Brighton Street.



A second open house also is scheduled at the Community Center from noon until 4pm Saturday, October 18.