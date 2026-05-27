City of Brighton Selling Challenge Coins to Mark America's 250th Birthday

May 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton is commemorating America's 250th birthday with what are called "challenge coins."



"We will be selling them here at City Hall. The CoBACH Center, the Historical Society has some as well. All net proceeds will go to the fireworks fund for the fireworks that Taste of Brighton will be doing this," City Manager Gretchen Gomolka told City Council this week.



The $10 coins have the City of Brighton logo on one side and the official America's 250 logo on the other side.



"Challenge coins go all the way back to ancient Roman times for basically doing good deeds, esprit de corps, in that community, that partnership, etcetera," said Police Chief Brent Pirochta.



"It came down through the military and then we, through law enforcement, kind of naturally inherited that tradition. But it also has expanded to governments, corporations and organizations."



Pirochta added it was a neat way to give people something in building that community, to remember they were a part of a 250 celebration.



Taste of Brighton is scheduled Friday and Saturday, July 10 and 11 -- with fireworks that Saturday night.