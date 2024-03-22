City Of Brighton Issues Parking Strategy in Downtown Areas

Officials with the City of Brighton issued a proposed parking strategy for employees and visitors to better coordinate the limited number of spaces available downtown.



Within the strategy, the City advises that employees within the immediate downtown area utilize the least congested parking lots in the city by choosing one closer to the side of town where your business is located.



The letter offered suggestions to free up parking downtown and there are no mandates involved. The concept is nothing new and similar to practices in other busy downtown areas.



Last year, the Howell City Council approved an ordinance updating parking offenses in an effort curb behavior and repeat offenders to create more turnover for prime parking spots for customers and visitors downtown.



The letter states employees are recommended to utilize the Second Street lot along the railroad tracks, Center Street lot, Main Street CSX parking lot, Old Village Cemetery lot, Johnson lot, and the Old Dairy Mart lot.



Locations of the listed parking lots are available on the interactive Brighton Parking app. A link with more information is provided below.



The City is also actively pursuing the acquisition of additional parking spaces to further alleviate parking concerns.



The Brighton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) recently approved a lease to add 45 spaces in the parking lot located east of Grand River at the corner of W. St. Paul and East Street. The spaces are slated to become available for public use starting May 1st.



Two short-term (15 minutes or less) parking spaces are also expected to become available in the Hyne Street parking lot.



A copy of the full notice to business owners from the City of Brighton is attached.