City Of Brighton Police Department Names Keven Miller as Officer of the Year

February 13, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Sgt. Keven Miller has been named 2024’s City of Brighton Police Officer of the Year.



Miller has been with the department since 1996. He has served in many roles, including field training officer, PBT technician as well as several roles on the SWAT team, including on the Livingston Regional SWAT team.



The award is decided by other officers in the department.



“Cited in his nomination was his excellent leadership style and outstanding work ethic,” a press release said. “Sgt. Miller fosters a true team first approach and has an unwavering commitment and dedication to the goals and objectives of the City of Brighton Police Department.”



(photo credit: City of Brighton Police Department)