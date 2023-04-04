City of Brighton Hosts Streetscape Groundbreaking Ceremony

April 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton is kicking off the downtown Streetscape Project with a groundbreaking ceremony and “Digging for Gold” prize giveaway.



The event will take place on Thursday, April 13th at 10:00 a.m. at 202 W. Main Street. The general public is welcome and the event is free.



City officials, including Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe, will be present, along with engineers and city planners to discuss the highly-anticipated upgrades to the downtown area. Guests will also hear tips on navigating downtown while the area remains open during construction.



The event includes a “Digging for Gold” contest with $5,500 worth of gift cards and prize giveaways, where guests use a shovel to dig for prizes at the groundbreaking site. The top prize includes a custom ring designed by Al Hummer of Ore Creek Jewelers, valued at $2,100.



A selfie station and activity tables will be set up for kids and goodie bags are available for the first 200 guests.



Other giveaways will be provided by various businesses such as 2 Dandelions Bookshop, Bourbon's, Brewery Becker, Brighton Bar and Grill, The Buckley Jolley Real Estate Team, Candlewood Suites Brighton, Cooper & Binkley Jewelers, Dawn Angelic Photography, Foguth Financial Group, Ivory Vines, Kensington Valley Varsity, London Beauty, Natural View Market, Ore Creek Jewelers, The Pound Bar & Grill, Rosy’s Boutique, Running Lab, Sunny's on the Corner, Tribute Salon & Medspa, Wallflower Mercantile, The White Dress, and Wood 'N Things & The Shed.



The rendering of the project (pictured) is courtesy of Giffels Webster.



More information on the Streetscape Project can be found at the provided link.