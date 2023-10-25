City of Brighton DDA to Host 'Full Hunters Moon Party' on Oct. 28

October 25, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton is getting ready to re-open the second phase of the Main Street project, and local businesses are celebrating.



According to Denise Murray, an economic development specialist with the city of Brighton, the “Full Hunters Moon Party” on Saturday, October 28th will include a performance at The Amp by the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, followed by local band “Vinyl Rockit,” playing dance music.



Merchants will offer Trick-or-Treating, and the Brighton National Honor Society will be assisting with children’s activities from 1pm - 6pm.



An astronomy group from Warren will also be on hand hosting a “Moon Landing Simulation.”



The event is presented by the Brighton Downtown Development Authority and will take place during the October "Hunters Moon", which is thought to have aided hunter-gatherers in finding food and provisions in preparation for the winter season.



The full moon said to reach peak illumination at 4:24 p.m. on October 28th.



A map with information on participating businesses is available at the provided link.