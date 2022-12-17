City Of Howell Launches New App

December 17, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell has launched a new app to help keep residents, businesses, and visitors in the know.



The app, MY HOWELL MI, is free to download and people will get notifications sent to them on things like weather alerts, road closures, construction updates, festivals and events that are happening in the City, and downtown deals.



The app also features payment and service reminders such as recycling days, special notifications, and emergency alerts. Notifications will begin this coming Monday.



An informational flyer with a QR code is attached.