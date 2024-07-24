City Manager: Trash Pickup Improving in South Lyon

July 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trash delays continue following Priority Waste taking over GFL Environmental on July 1. However, South Lyon City Manager Paul Zelenak reports things are getting better, at least in his jurisdiction.



"As long as we consistently see and they keep reporting to us, and that we do contact them if there is a problem, they are responsive to us. So, we continue to get better and better until we don't have those problem," he told city council this week.



Anyone still having issues with priority waste is asked to report it to their city or township.



"We're grading it basically on an 'A' to 'F' scale. 'A' no problems, no calls. How often we had that with GFL, I don't really know. 'F' is no garbage gets picked up and everybody has a problem," Zelenak added.



"Each week, we see now, like I said last week it actually did get better and we're probably a 'B' grade, based upon the garbage and number of calls we actually received. We see the improvement."