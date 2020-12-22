Grant Funds To Support Accessibility Projects In City Of Linden

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Some accessibility projects are planned in the City of Linden thanks to grant funding.



The Linden City Council unanimously approved a resolution identifying different Community Development Block Grant or CDBG projects. Meeting minutes reflected that the City received $33,176 in CDBG funds for 2022 through 2024. The majority of those funds are designated to go toward accessibility improvements for the Mill Pond and gazebo area. Around 15% of the funds, approximately $5,000, would go toward funding public services through the Loose Senior Center.



Councilwoman Heather MacDermaid commented during the meeting that the Parks and Recreation Commission is looking to update the boat launch and working with the DDA for planning and funding options for the gazebo, maybe with CDBG and grant options, they can make something happen at the gazebo.



The CDBG application was to be submitted by the City Manager to the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission. Photo: Facebook.