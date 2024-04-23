City Of Howell & Community Give Young Business Owner Big Boost

April 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A young, local entrepreneur’s lawn care business got a big boost from the community last night.



14-year-old Trayvon Hoskins is a freshman at Howell High School. He received an “outstanding citizen recognition” during a heartwarming presentation during Monday night’s Howell City Council meeting.



City staff, Council, and various community members and businesses came together to surprise him with new lawnmowers and other things to help boost his business and set him up for continued success.



Hoskins can regularly be seen mowing lawns around town. Since age 10, he’s been working to grow his lawn care business and making a difference. The City said that Hoskins always has the biggest smile and a wonderful attitude, and now, at age 14, the community has come together to give him a boost.



Hoskins caught the attention of City staff and Council, as well as the City’s local UPS driver who posted a video about how impressed he was with his work ethic, how he was all over in the community, and his big smile. Councilman Nikolas Hertrich said he was thoroughly impressed with Hoskin’s professionalism and dedication to his craft, and approached staff about doing something for him.



City Manager Erv Suida commented that they started hearing more and more about him, and Hoskins has impacted more people than he likely realizes. He said it quickly became apparent that a lot of people really appreciate him so they wanted to do something special.



Thanks to the generosity of many, Hoskins is now well set up.



Mugg and Bopps is providing Hoskins up with fuel for the entire season while Howell Western Wear provided new work boots and socks. First impression Print & Marketing donated business cards, shirts, yard signs, door hangers, and invoices. Hutson’s Inc. presented him with a new Honda push mower. The City and Council, Agape Church, Byrum Ace Hardware, and others surprised him with a brand-new Craftsman riding lawnmower, that was waiting out in the parking lot for him to take home.



Suida said Hoskins exemplifies the type of youth who makes a difference and his smile is a beacon of positivity that never fades and lights up a room – which is a testament to his character and impact on those around him.



Hoskins was clearly surprised and thanked everyone, telling WHMI it’s a huge blessing and he’s super excited and happy – adding he’s also really glad he won’t have to worry about the cost of gas.