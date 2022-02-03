Snow Removal Ordinance Being Enforced In City Of Howell

February 3, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following the recent snowstorm and continuing clean-up efforts, the City of Howell is reminding residents about snow removal.



Per Ordinance, all sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours following a snow event. Beginning at noon this Friday, City Crews will begin clearing any sidewalks that have not yet been cleared at the property owner’s expense.



Officials say they appreciate residents’ cooperation over the last few days in moving vehicles for snowplow crews and clearing sidewalks. The City says clear sidewalks keep the walkable community a safe space for those with disabilities, the elderly, and neighbors.



Additionally, a snow emergency remains in effect through 4pm Friday. Vehicles must be removed from all streets to allow for the safe removal of snow, ice and/or debris. Any vehicles blocking roadways or sidewalks will be ticketed.