Old Snedicor's Lot To Be Demolished In Downtown Howell

July 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The demolition of an old building to make way for a new parking lot and mural project in downtown Howell is expected to start in August.



The old Snedicor’s dry cleaners building off South Michigan Ave and the lot to the south was donated to the City by the previous owner.



Once the property was donated, the City then partnered with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE to tear down the building and remove contaminated soils from the site.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI the state is in the process of getting that done, a bidder was selected, and has contacted the City about demolition permits. He said they expect that the existing building should be coming down sometime in August.



Suida said the City also recently approved design engineering to start design work on what the new lot will look like, with 22 spots anticipated. The new lot will be constructed on the entire corner lot of the property following demolition.



Suida said the large shared wall that will be exposed once the building is down will hopefully “be a beautiful mural thanks to their great community partners”.