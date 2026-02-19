Scam Alert: Fraudulent Planning Commission Invoice In City Of Howell

February 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new scam is circulating in the City of Howell that involves a Fraudulent Planning Commission Invoice.



The City was alerted to a phishing scam involving a fake Planning Commission invoice being emailed to residents and contractors.



Scam emails are coming from: planning.cocityofhowellmi@us.com



The email includes an attached invoice referencing a project and requests payment via wire transfer. The invoice may appear legitimate and may include project-related details to make it seem credible.





The City and Police Department stress:



-This email is NOT from the City of Howell.

-The City of Howell does NOT request payment via wire transfer.

-Official City emails will only come from verified City domains (such as @cityofhowell.org — if applicable).



It appears the scam may be targeting individuals who currently have an active permit or project with the City, but the emails could potentially be sent more broadly.





If you receive this email:



-Do NOT send payment



-Do NOT click links or open attachments



-Mark the email as spam



-Contact City Hall directly using official contact information to verify any billing questions.



-If you have already submitted payment or responded with financial information, contact your bank immediately and report the incident to local law enforcement.



-Help protect the community by sharing this post.