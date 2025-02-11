City Of Howell Working To “Drown Hate Message With Positivity”

February 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A member of a group behind a screening of a documentary that prompted Nazi protestors and white supremacists to show up in downtown Howell spoke out at Monday night’s Council meeting.



A screening of “Face of Hate” was held at the Howell Historic Theater last Thursday, hosted by the local group SAGE — Stand Against Extremism Livingston County. The film is said to follow “an American extremist's journey from hatred to redemption, revealing childhood trauma's role in his path to terrorism and his eventual transformation after imprisonment”. The documentary is centered on Jasen Barker, a former Livingston County resident and now reformed white supremacist.



The premier took a turn when a group of alleged white supremacists turned out waving flags with swastikas. Also SAGE had an armed, masked security team outside – which some people confused for the hate protestors.



There are numerous reports that both groups were engaging and interacting with each other, as well as shouting. No physical contact or direct violence has been confirmed.



At Monday night’s meeting, SAGE member Stephanie Booth spoke during call to the public to voice concerns with the statement released by the City denouncing hate groups but also SAGE for bringing armed, masked security.



In the top press release, attached, the City stressed “This Michigan-based group, White Lives Matter – Michigan, is part of a larger organization called While Lives Matter – Global, a State of Michigan problem, NOT JUST HOWELL”. It goes on to read “While the greater Howell community and Livingston County are proud to have business owners showing documentaries like The Face of Hate, we ask them to be careful when they work with activist organizations that bring untrained, masked, and armed individuals as “protection.” The City further denounced SAGE for “irresponsibly bringing masked, untrained, armed individuals as “security” to their event”.



There was also said to be no communication with the City prior to the event. The bottom release from the City contains images of the White Lives Matter group at various locations.



Booth said she took exception to the statement that was released - alleging it was basically echoing the narrative of county commissioners. She said the City seems “to be getting a little comfortable by saying racial injustice is a thing of the past, almost as a justification to do nothing”. Booth demanded an explanation of the wording of the statement, which she alleged essentially blamed the group for the demonstration in front of Coratti’s; saying “you’re echoing Sheriff Murphy, the lies of Wes Nakagiri, and I’d like an explanation”.



Council does not engage during call to the public but Mayor Bob Ellis clarified the criticism of SAGE was in bringing the armed people for security.



Booth went on to say they wouldn’t have had to do it if the police protected them from “incidents like this” – stating as an example she went to a Constitutional County board meeting and was greeted by their armed militia people. She asserted that SAGE decided to exercise its 2nd Amendment rights but “somehow when they do it, it’s a problem but everyone else can do it – no problem”.





WHMI spoke with City Manager Erv Suida following the meeting. He stressed the Howell community is a wonderful, welcoming place and he thinks “most people who live here and have businesses here understand that”. Suida said it’s unfortunate that a group that goes by White Lives Matter - Michigan continues to go around the state to places like Howell and preach their message of hate – adding he thinks “they’re morally y misguided and it’s just unfortunate”. Suida said last year the group visited over 20 communities – including Ann Arbor, Plymouth, Three Rivers and others. He said “this group is a Michigan problem and it’s got to be handled”.



Suida noted that Howell is a two-time recipient of having a national “Best Main Street”, has a lot of things to be proud of, and is doing a lot of great things. He said to have that shadowed by the group is a shame and they need to do their best to highlight how great the community is and “drown their message with positivity”.



Suida said he thinks it’s important for groups like SAGE come to town and bring documentaries like they did – which he thought was a really good documentary. However, he said one of the things they can’t tolerate is having in self-proclaimed Antifa members being brought in who are armed and wearing masks and armor plates.



Suida also asserted that the City had a massive presence at the event - even though they weren’t notified of it, and had both uniformed and undercover officers out. He stressed they have a great police department that is always ready to react when needed, but also monitoring to make sure the community is safe. Suida added that the message of SAGE was perfectly fine but bringing in people who are armed and agitating was probably not a good idea.



Suida commented further that they appreciate the 1st and 2nd Amendments and won’t react when people are practicing those things but it is important that those things are done one responsibly and “this was not done responsibly” – adding the last thing they want to see is an incident or it escalating to something more than it already was.