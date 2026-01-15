Alleged Assault, Apartment Building Evacuation In City Of Howell

January 15, 2026

A building had to be evacuated following an alleged assault and domestic situation in an apartment complex in the City of Howell Thursday morning.



Howell Police report that officers were dispatched shortly after 11am to the 300 block of Holly Hills Drive at Pine Hill Apartments for a report of an alleged assault that had just occurred where the victim had fled to a neighboring building. Information obtained upon arrival was that the suspect was possibly armed with a firearm inside the residence with a child.



Officers established a perimeter around the residence at which point they began to smell a strong odor of gas. Due to that, the building was evacuated and the Howell Area Fire Department responded to turn off the gas to the building.



Officers continued to attempt contact with the subject who was alleged to be inside with the child. Police said there was an open window to the residence, which allowed officers to safely extract the child from the building and reunite the child with the mother.



Upon obtaining a search warrant, a team of officers made entry into the apartment, finding that it was vacant.



Due to several ongoing parts of this investigation which remains open, the Department said it will not be releasing any further information at this time.



Police stressed “there is no threat to the public”.



The Howell Police Department said it is grateful to the cooperation and assistance of the displaced residents and property management team during the incident.



The Howell Police Department was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office, Hamburg Township Department of Public Safety, Green Oak Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, LAWNET, Livingston County EMS, and the Howell Area Fire Department.



Howell Police said “We continue to be proud of the strong partnerships between emergency services in Livingston County”.