Phase 1 Construction To Begin For Motorsports Gateway Project

March 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews





The first phase of construction will be starting up on a large upscale motorsports complex in the City of Howell.



The Motorsports Gateway project will create an automotive district that will eventually include a driving circuit, luxury car condos, various amenities, and entertainment facilities. It’s at the old Highland-Howell property that sits along I-96 between Lucy Road and Michigan Avenue, as well as two additional parcels to the north.



Site clearing has already been taking place.



The applicant was formerly referred to as JD Racing, which consists of the father-son team Mark and Jordan Dick.



At Monday night’s Council meeting, City Manager Erv Suida reported that there was some good news in that the applicants have received final approval from the Livingston County Drain Commissioner's Office and now have the go-ahead to start construction. As the weather starts getting better, he said people should see more and more activity for stage 1. Suida said they anticipate stage 2 to be submitted for review shortly after they begin working on stage 1. He said hopefully they'll be able to get that wrapped up by late summer and then begin on stage 2.



Suida told WHMI that Phase 1 is divided into four stages. He said Phase 1 Stage 1 is the driving circuit, which has been permitted and all of the construction drawings are approved so they’re looking forward to the applicants getting started on developing that. Suida said Stage 2 is more in line with the condo garages being developed. He noted site plans have been approved and they anticipate reviewing plans for Stage 2 shortly after construction on the first begins.



