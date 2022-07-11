Deadline Nearing For City Of Howell Master Plan Survey

July 11, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Residents and community stakeholders have roughly a week left to offer their input as the City of Howell develops a new master plan.



The City is currently preparing an updated Master Plan - a document that acts as a road map to guide Howell as it moves into the future.



Officials say it’s a community-driven process that relies on input from residents, landowners, the business community, and other stakeholders in order to create meaningful policies that are a reflection of the future vision for the City. Thus, the Master Plan Community Survey has been developed to gain a better understanding of that vision.



The deadline for the survey is this Friday.



Meanwhile, Howell is also developing a new Parks and Recreation Plan - which will help officials better understand views and needs related to recreation spaces and programs. Responses will help how the City plans for parks, recreation programming, land use, development, reinvestment, transportation, and housing in Howell.



A flyer with more information and a link to the Master Plan survey are provided.