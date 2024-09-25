COA Ruling To Keep Marijuana Proposal On Ballot In City Of Howell

September 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As it stands now, an initiative to allow marijuana facilities in the City of Howell will appear on the November ballot following a state Court of Appeals ruling.



It’s being forced onto the ballot by what's believed to be an outside group via litigation. The City, along with most other local municipalities, has elected to “opt-out” of allowing such facilities.



Open Stores in Howell is a ballot question committee promoting a proposed initiative petition for the November ballot that would amend the City’s Charter under the state’s Marihuana Act. It would establish “an application process, selection criteria, licenses, fees, and regulations for two adult use retail cannabis establishments in the City.”



It filed suit against the following defendants; the City of Howell and Clerk Deanna Robson, the Livingston County Election Commission, and Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley.



A Livingston County Circuit Court order was issued on September 16th directing the City Clerk to certify the ballot wording related to the plaintiff’s initiative petition; the county clerk to place it on the November 2024 ballot, and the Election Commission to assure its placement on the ballot.



An opinion was recently handed down by the Michigan Court of Appeals that stated it granted the plaintiff’s motion to expedite and now affirms.



The opinion states the appeal arose out of the City Clerk’s withdrawal of consent to certify the ballot initiative, after her consent had already been given for the measure to be placed on the ballot.



A separate COA ruling found a similar ballot measure in the City of Farmington didn’t belong on the ballot as proposed amendments exceeded the parameters of state law. Two days later, on the basis of that ruling, the Howell City Clerk withdrew her consent.



Howell City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI “The City has full faith and confidence in our Judicial system. While we wanted a different outcome, we understand the Court of Appeals opinion. The ruling left open our ability to challenge the legality of the petition should it pass and pending the outcome of the City of Farmington case currently in the Supreme Court.”





Attempts to reach the Committee were unsuccessful and there was no website or information online that could be found.



Circuit Court records listed Attorney Joey Patrick Kejbou as representing the Committee. A call for comment was made by WHMI to the law offices at the listed number, only to get a message stating it was no longer in service. An email sent to info@jpklegal.com was also returned and bounced back, saying it couldn’t be found.



A link to the full COA opinion is attached.