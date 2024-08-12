Loop Road Project & Motorsports Gateway Progress In City Of Howell

August 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@swhmi.com





A major road project is moving forward in the City of Howell that’s been decades in the making.



The Howell City Council met Monday night and approved various motions related to the Loop Road connector and Lucy Road project.



The creation of the Loop Road will connect Lucy Road to Michigan Avenue and aligns with the City’s long-term vision for improved infrastructure, accessibility, and economic vitality.



Council awarded Phase 1 of the project to the low bidder, Springline Excavating, for an amount not to exceed $2.1 (m) million, along with a separate proposal for construction engineering services.



Phase 1 will include paving Lucy Road from where the asphalt ends, just south of Bark Town, and running city utilities 200-feet past the CSX railroad and from D-19 into the City’s right-of-way located along I-96.



Council also adopted a resolution authorizing $4 (m) million in capital improvement bonds for the project. The City plans to make the bond payments with the major street, water, and sewer funds.



Construction on Phase 1 is expected to begin in September.



Loop Road will provide an option to get around the railroad tracks for emergency response and others, help eliminate truck traffic from downtown, and provide access to land-locked properties.



Howell Mayor Bob Ellis told WHMI Loop Road has been on the City’s agenda for at least 20 years and there have been other attempts to develop a project in the past but they finally got to the point where they got enough support and grants to make it a reality.



Ellis further explained the connector. He said when people get off I-96 and enter Howell at D-19/Michigan Avenue, they now have to turn right or left. With the Loop Road project, he said they’ll be able to essentially go straight or maybe turn slightly and travel on a road parallel to I-96 to Lucy Road. Lucy Road is currently a dirt road, which again will be paved and go out to Grand River.



Loop Road will also provide access to the much-anticipated Motorsports Gateway project. The 273-acre automotive district will feature luxury garage-condos, an exclusive 2.2-mile “European-inspired” driving circuit for members, and eventually an Automotive Innovation Park and Entertainment Zone.



Per that project’s website at the end of July, some major milestones were achieved including significant progress on the South Circuit and construction of the garage condo building 7. August work involves continued construction and circuit paving, Updates are available on the project website. That link is provided.



Photos: Motorsports Gateway.