City Of Howell Identifying Possible Projects For County ARPA Funds

March 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell is working to put together a list of projects that could possibly be paid for with federal pandemic funds received by Livingston County.



Commissioner Jay Drick attended a City Council meeting in February to discuss federal ARPA funds and possibly partnering with the City in the future.



At the last Council meeting, City Manager Erv Suida said he’s heard some big things from members and wanted to gauge what direction Council wanted to go as Drick gave a deadline of roughly April.



Suida told WHMI general input is being sought by the County on projects the City could put forward for potential funding. He said the County has received $37 (m) million in ARPA funds and they’ll be putting together a list of projects and plans to submit to the County for consideration and they appreciate the opportunity.



Suida said some of the ideas mentioned included downtown parking structures, a Depot Lot ice rink and improvements, a project to fund the Howell Opera House, and City Park improvements that would include ADA accessible bathrooms, new concessions, an all-inclusive playground and kayak launch.



During the meeting, Suida asked whether Council would prefer to submit a single project or several and the consensus was easily to submit all of the projects the City has. Suida will be working to get a list together, which will be finalized by Council before being sent to the County.