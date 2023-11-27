City Of Howell Pursuing Jurisdictional Transfer Of N. Highlander Way

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Howell is in the process of assuming jurisdiction of a road within its boundaries.



City Council approved a motion at its last meeting to allow staff to continue working with the Livingston County Road Commission to take over the jurisdiction of North Highlander Way.



Staff has been in talks with the Road Commission to take jurisdiction of North Highlander Way from Grand River to M-59. North Highlander Way is well within the jurisdictional boundary of the City but is owned and maintained by the County.



The transfer would allow the City to provide an appropriate level of service to all of the surrounding City parcels located on that section of road.



City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI the next step in the process will be a resolution to be approved by Council, which would then be submitted to the state.



Once the City takes over jurisdiction, Highlander Way would be eligible to receive funds from the Huron Valley Federal Aid Committee for improvements.